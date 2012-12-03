Dec 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Delta Air Lines Inc has approached Singapore
Airlines Ltd to discuss buying its 49 percent stake in
British carrier Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, three
people familiar with the situation said on Sunday. The Asian
carrier has considered selling its stake in Virgin over the past
five years and has held talks in the past with several airlines,
including Delta. ()
* State regulators on Sunday approved new rules for how U.S.
life insurers set reserves for future claims, a decision that
may free up billions of dollars to help boost the industry's
flagging returns. ()
* SAC Capital Advisors LP, the giant hedge-fund firm
allegedly involved in what the government has described as the
biggest insider-trading case it has ever made, has less than
three months to convince investors to stick with the money
manager. ()
* Embattled BP Plc will fete its investors on Monday
- and many hope that fresh details about its plans as a smaller,
more focused company will outshine last week's negative
headlines. ()
* Cerberus Capital Management LP, working on an acquisition
of Supervalu Inc, has indicated it is willing to pursue
multiple options for the troubled grocer, including a deal to
buy Supervalu's entire business and another to purchase its
Albertsons stores, a person familiar with the matter said. ()
* After years of meteoric growth in China, Yum Brands Inc
- the U.S. company that owns Pizza Hut and KFC - is
starting to stumble in its single biggest market, as intense
competition and fast-food fatigue cause Chinese consumers to
lose their appetite for fried chicken and pizza. ()
* The White House and congressional Republicans remained at
loggerheads - in both public and private - over how to design a
deficit-reduction package, with just a few weeks remaining
before the nation hits the fiscal cliff. ()
* A recent bidding war between Reckitt Benckiser and
Bayer AG for vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition
International Inc could be a taste of things to come, as
consumer-products companies and drug makers jostle to grab a
slice of a growing market for vitamins and health supplements.