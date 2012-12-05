Dec 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission launched an
inquiry into a $10 million sale of stock by Big Lots Inc
Chief Executive Steven Fishman before the company announced
news that sank its stock, a person familiar with the inquiry
said. ()
* Conservatives on Tuesday took aim at House Speaker John
Boehner's deficit-reduction proposal in the fiscal cliff talks,
a dispute that was aggravated by Boehner's decision to remove
some conservatives from prized committees. ()
* Netflix Inc signaled that it is ready to rumble
with traditional pay-TV channels such as HBO and Showtime. The
Internet video company outbid Liberty Media Corp's
Starz for the exclusive right to show Walt Disney Co
movies about eight months after they hit theaters, establishing
Netflix as a legitimate competitor to premium cable-TV channels
by offering additional popular content for its Internet video
streaming service. ()
* HSBC Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it is selling
its entire stake in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co to
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group for 72.74 billion Hong Kong
dollars (US$9.39 billion). ()
* Samsung Electronics Co on Wednesday promoted
the grandson of the company's founder to the position of vice
chairman, a widely expected move that puts Jay Lee a step closer
to eventually heading the electronics firm. ()
* Computer-chip giant Intel Corp is borrowing $6
billion in part to buy back stock, as U.S. companies continue to
make use of forgiving debt markets to make bigger payouts to
their shareholders. ()
* Detroit auto makers are piling up big stocks of passenger
cars at dealers despite brisk new-vehicle sales in the U.S. - a
problem that executives vowed to avoid since their painful
downturn three years ago. ()