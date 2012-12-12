Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprint Nextel Corp is in advanced talks to acquire
the 49 percent of Clearwire Corp it doesn't already
own, people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would
clear up a tangled ownership structure that has left Sprint
unable to control the decisions of a key strategic partner. ()
* Delta Air Lines Inc confirmed plans to buy 49
percent of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd for $360 million, aiming
to create a trans-Atlantic joint venture that would
substantially boost its market share in the lucrative
U.S.-London market and pose a fresh competitive challenge to
American Airlines. ()
* North Korea launched a multistage rocket Wednesday that
appeared to travel the entire distance of a projected course and
put an object into orbit, making it the most successful of the
country's five attempts at testing long-range missile
technology. ()
* The White House has told Republicans it would include an
overhaul of the corporate-tax code as part of any deal to reduce
the deficit, people familiar with the talks said, a move to
court business groups as budget negotiations intensify. ()
* British law-enforcement authorities arrested three men
Tuesday as part of a widening criminal investigation into
attempted manipulation of interest rates. ()
* Ten Big Lots Inc executives sold a total of more
than $23 million in the discount retailer's stock in March
before the company announced news that sank its stock, according
to a Wall Street Journal analysis. ()
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's planned
acquisition of two oil explorers is coming under fire from
investors who say the tie-up is riddled with conflicts of
interest and who recently held at least 9 percent of its shares.
()
* A FedEx Corp employee suspected the delivery
company in 2011 of "systematically overcharging" its business
customers and taking "no action" to address the problem,
according to documents recently unsealed as part of a lawsuit
against the company. ()
* The Treasury Department said it would generate $7.6
billion in proceeds from its sale of AIG Inc shares, as
it sells nearly all its remaining holdings in the insurer it
helped rescue at the height of the financial crisis. ()
* The Federal Reserve is pushing large U.S. banks to forget
about all but the smallest acquisitions for a while amid a
raging debate over the risk big lenders pose to the financial
system. ()
* In one of her last acts as Securities and Exchange
Commission chairman, Mary Schapiro is helping resolve conflicts
among U.S. financial regulators over the contentious and
oft-delayed "Volcker rule." ()
* U.S. oil demand is expected to rise by 0.5 percent to
18.73 million barrels a day in 2013, after slumping 1.6 percent
to a 15-year low this year, a government forecast said Tuesday.
()
* Regulators sued a New Jersey consultant who was a
prominent "gatekeeper" for Chinese companies in the U.S.,
alleging that he defrauded investors, manipulated trading and
improperly sold securities in connection with some of the
20-plus Chinese firms he helped to gain access to U.S. markets.
()
* Rhode Island's rollback of public-employee retirement
benefits has turned the small state into a national battleground
over pensions. ()