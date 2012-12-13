Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Barclays Plc plans to eliminate as many as 2,000
jobs in its investment bank as part of a broad restructuring of
the company, according to people familiar with the bank's plans,
becoming the latest entry in a global banking cost-cutting
spree. ()
* Nearly three months after the Google Maps mobile app was
kicked off the iPhone in favor of Apple Inc's own
mapping software, Google Inc released a downloadable
version of the app, spelling relief for many Apple users who had
complained about the switch. ()
* European Union finance ministers reached a landmark deal
early Thursday that would bring many of the continent's banks
under a single supervisor, in what governments hope will be a
major step toward resolving their three-year-old debt crisis. ()
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
repurchased $1.2 billion in stock from an unnamed shareholder,
an unusual deal for a company that typically eschews buybacks.
()
* Knight Capital Group Inc expects to make a
decision on its future ownership by early next week, according
to people familiar with the matter. ()
* The Federal Reserve, clarifying its intentions for an
economy hobbled by uncertainties, for the first time spelled out
the unemployment level it would like to see before it raises
short-term interest rates. ()
* Apple Inc is working with component suppliers in
Asia to test several television set designs, suggesting the U.S.
company is moving closer to expanding its offerings for the
living room. ()
* Caterpillar Inc figures it could save its
shareholders about $30 million in federal taxes by moving up
next year's first-quarter dividend payment. ()
* 3M Co forecast growth in earnings per share of 6
percent to 10 percent in 2013, slightly slower than analysts had
expected, and said it would increase capital investments and
spending on research. ()
* New York hedge-fund Tiger Asia Management pleaded guilty
to a criminal fraud charge Wednesday and agreed to pay $44
million to settle civil allegations by U.S. securities
regulators that it engaged in insider trading of Chinese bank
stocks. ()
* More than 100 countries recognized Syria's main opposition
group as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people,
cementing broad political recognition for a body that gained the
backing of the United States a day earlier. ()
* The United States is set to yield some ground to foreign
regulators who have complained that efforts to rein in complex
derivatives at the center of the financial crisis have gone too
far. ()