Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said the nation was failing to
protect its children and that he would commit to an effort to
prevent shootings like the one at an elementary school at
Newtown, Connecticut. ()
* A fresh proposal from House Speaker John Boehner to raise
tax rates on millionaires marked a breakthrough in stalled
budget negotiations with President Barack Obama, suggesting a
potential framework for avoiding year-end spending cuts and tax
increases known as the fiscal cliff. ()
* American International Group Inc began selling its
remaining stake in its pan-Asian life insurer, in a deal that
could raise as much as $6.5 billion for the U.S. insurer. ()
* Swiss bank UBS AG is set to agree as soon as
this week to pay roughly $1.5 billion to settle allegations of
wrongdoing related to benchmarks such as the London interbank
offered rate, or Libor. ()
* Google Inc is close to emerging largely unscathed
from a two-year federal probe of its Web-search business, people
familiar with the matter said, a result likely to disappoint
rivals that were hoping the Internet giant would become mired in
antitrust litigation. ()
* Two companies competing to acquire Knight Capital Group
Inc discussed over the weekend whether to increase their
bids, but they seemed to hold back ahead of the brokerage firm's
board meeting set for Monday morning, according to people
involved in the talks. ()
* Akamai Technologies Inc, a central player in
delivering content over the Internet, plans to announce Monday
that it has tapped mathematician co-founder Tom Leighton as its
new chief executive. ()