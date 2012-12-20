Dec 20 - The following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Cable-equipment maker Arris Group Inc has agreed
to acquire Motorola solutions Inc's set-top box business
from Google Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at
about $2.35 billion. ()
* The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a preliminary
ruling against Apple Inc's "pinch-to-zoom" patent,
which Apple used as a cornerstone of its case against Samsung
Electronics Co. ()
* U.S., UK and Swiss authorities alleged a vast conspiracy
led by UBS AG to rig interest rates tied to trillions
of dollars in loans and other financial products, indicating the
practice was far more pervasive than previously known. UBS
agreed to pay about $1.5 billion to settle charges. ()
* NYSE Euronext is in talks to sell itself to rival
IntercontinentalExchange Inc in a deal that may end more
than two centuries of independence for the Big Board, one of
Wall Street's most enduring symbols of American capitalism. ()
* General Motors Co took its biggest step yet to
escape the shadow of bankruptcy and a government bailout, saying
it would spend $5.5 billion to buy a chunk of its stock held by
the U.S. Treasury, which now plans to unwind itself from the
auto maker within the next year or so. ()
* Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may have lost more than $3
billion as a result of banks' alleged manipulation of a key
interest rate, according to an internal report by a federal
watchdog sent to the mortgage companies' regulator. ()
* Knight Capital Group Inc's takeover by rival Getco
LLC, confirmed on Wednesday, creates a brokerage powerhouse with
control over a large chunk of all U.S. stock trades. ()
* Yum Brands Inc is facing increasing challenges in
China after the Beijing-controlled national television
broadcaster criticized the company's KFC chain over alleged
improper use of antibiotics in chickens supplied by Chinese
companies. ()
* Eastman Kodak Co has agreed to sell a portfolio
of patents covering digital photography and Web-based photo
applications for about $525 million, in a deal that brought
together a Who's Who of the global technology industry. ()
* FedEx Corp said that economic weakness dragged
down its quarterly results as airfreight customers continued to
opt for lower-price shipping. The company's profit also took a
hit from Hurricane Sandy. ()
* Videogame maker THQ Inc filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy, and said its assets will be acquired by affiliates
of private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group LP in a roughly
$60 million deal. ()
* U.S. regulators broadened decade-old rules governing
children's privacy online to cover new areas like smartphones,
but amid pressure from the technology industry backed away from
proposals that could have made companies like Facebook Inc
and Apple Inc more responsible for violations.