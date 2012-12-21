Dec 21 - The following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The New York Stock Exchange, the cornerstone of American
capitalism for 220 years, agreed to be sold as part of an $8.2
billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc. ()
* Facebook Inc said it has begun testing a system for
users to send messages to people outside their immediate circle
of social contacts for a payment of $1, as the company continues
to find new ways to capitalize on its popularity. ()
* Apple Inc is taking its case for a sales ban on
Samsung Electronics Co mobile devices to a higher
court. ()
* Research In Motion Ltd swung back to
profitability in its fiscal third quarter, but the BlackBerry
maker fell short of resolving some of its biggest challenges as
it gears up to introduce its new line of smartphones next month.
()
* AMR Corp's American Airlines and US Airways
Group Inc are nearing a tentative deal on how their
pilots would be treated in a potential merger, a crucial step
toward determining whether the two airlines will combine when
the former emerges from bankruptcy proceedings next year, said
people close to the discussions. ()
* PSA Peugeot Citroën and General Motors Co
said that they will deepen and accelerate a 10-month alliance
aimed at cutting costs and fixing their loss-making European
operations with a new joint project to develop a small engine.
()
* JP Morgan Chase & Co is buying daily-deals startup
Bloomspot Inc as it looks to target customers with merchant
offers to spur card spending. ()
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP's William Ackman
took to a New York City stage to press his case for selling
short the stock of Herbalife Ltd, a
nutritional-supplement maker he calls a pyramid scheme. ()
* Eli Lilly and Co agreed to pay $29.4 million in a
settlement of U.S. government allegations that the drugmaker's
units made improper payments to foreign government officials to
win business. ()
* House Speaker John Boehner, facing a rebellion in his
party's conservative ranks, abandoned his own plan to avert tax
increases for most Americans, throwing Washington's high-stakes
budget negotiations into disarray and bringing the prospect of
tumbling over the "fiscal cliff" into sudden focus. ()