* Washington's budget gridlock is unsettling consumers and
businesses, raising the risks that economic growth would be hurt
next year no matter what Congress does in the coming days. ()
* Small banks around the country are spending the last days
of 2012 trying to assure customers they can be trusted to hold
their deposits, as the government's unlimited insurance on
certain accounts expires this year. ()
* The Obama administration is considering expanding its
mortgage-refinancing programs to include borrowers whose
mortgages aren't backed by the government and who owe more than
their homes are worth, according to people familiar with the
discussions. ()
* ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher, whose
exchange plans to acquire the NYSE, has some views that
challenge the prevailing wisdom and business models of many
securities-trading firms. ()
* The holiday shopping season drew to a muted close for many
retailers, according to preliminary data, reflecting what some
experts said was the slowest growth in spending since 2008. ()
* Venture capitalists are reining in their spending in areas
like the consumer Internet following the disappointing stock
market performances of recently public Web companies Facebook,
Zynga and Groupon. ()
* Herbalife Ltd said it has hired a strategic
adviser and will hold an analyst and investor meeting next month
in an effort to thwart a wave of criticism reignited by investor
William Ackman. ()
* Newsweek ended almost 80 years in print with its issue
dated Dec. 31 as it transitions to an online only format, a move
that makes it the most widely read magazine yet to give up on
the print media. ()
* Netflix said it restored its streaming video
service a day after it was hit by an outage as a result of
problems at Web service provider Amazon.com. ()
* ConocoPhillips is joining the search for shale gas
in China, adding its experience in extracting gas by
unconventional means to the challenge of making hydraulic
fracturing a viable development approach in China. ()