The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* As U.S. regulators and Chinese authorities spar over the
right to oversee audits of companies in China, U.S.
multinational firms like Sanmina Corp could suffer
collateral damage. ()
* Consumer expectations about the future turned downbeat in
December, suggesting concerns about the fiscal cliff. November
new-home sales, meanwhile, rose to their highest level in more
than two years. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is planning to monitor
subcontractors' U.S. warehouses, after protests, fines and
lawsuits stemming from complaints of poor worker treatment.()
* Apple Inc Chief Executive Timothy Cook, who
topped the list of highest-paid CEOs last year, received
significantly less for 2012, taking home just $4.2 million in
total compensation. ()
* President Vladimir Putin said he will sign a bill banning
U.S. citizens from adopting Russian children, raising tensions
with Washington as the Obama Administration is trying to win
Moscow's support to end the war in Syria. ()
* A Boston private equity firm said it is spending more than
$2 billion to buy and merge two providers of fiber-optic
networks in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest,
illustrating renewed investor interest in high-speed networking
a decade after the telecommunications bubble burst. ()
* Former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam has agreed to pay
$1.45 million to resolve a civil Securities and Exchange
Commission lawsuit related to his alleged insider trading based
on tips from former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat
Gupta, according to court documents. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co confirmed that the U.S.
Department of Justice is investigating its allegations that
Autonomy Corp engaged in accounting improprieties before it was
acquired by HP last year. ()
* Porsche Automobil Holding SE won a key legal
victory after a New York appeals court panel dismissed a lawsuit
by 26 hedge funds seeking more than $1.4 billion in damages
stemming from the sports-car maker's failed attempt to take over
Volkswagen AG four years ago.()
* The operator of SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and other theme
parks has filed initial paperwork to become publicly traded,
three years after a $2.3 billion buyout by private equity group
Blackstone Group.()