Jan 3 - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The completion of a tax deal between the White House and Congress sent stocks soaring Wednesday, but the sense of relief belied the fact that more tax-and-spending brinkmanship is expected as soon as February. ()

* A federal judge dismissed a portion of Apple Inc's suit against Amazon.com Inc over the name for its digital marketplace of applications for mobile devices. ()

* The Federal Trade Commission could make a final decision in its long-running antitrust probe of Google Inc this week, before one of the agency's five commissioners leaves office, according to people familiar with the investigation. ()

* Microsoft Corp has acquired a small home-entertainment technology startup to beef up its Xbox unit, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc handed insiders including Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and his top lieutenants a total of $65 million in restricted stock just hours before this year's higher tax rates took effect. ()

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc and emergency responders are preparing to send a salvage crew to an oil rig that ran aground this week off the southern coast of Alaska. ()

* Venture-capital investors in car-sharing service Zipcar Inc will likely make a profit from Avis Budget Group Inc's buyout for about $500 million. ()

* Gap Inc is buying women's fashion boutique Intermix Inc for $130 million, a deal that will give the mostly casual-clothes retailer an opening to the all-important luxury market. ()

* News network al-Jazeera agreed to purchase Current TV, the current affairs channel partly owned by Al Gore, seeking to boost its presence in American television. ()

* The co-founder of Quiksilver Inc will step down this month as CEO, as the surfing outfitter makes its first change at the top in more than two decades. ()

* Hyundai Motor Co forecast its slowest global sales growth in a decade for this year, citing the sluggish global economy, capacity constraints and an expected recovery by Japanese auto makers. ()

* Starbucks Corp outlined the details of its planned move into Vietnam's bustling coffee market, saying it will open its first cafe there early next month, a bit later than its originally projected timeline of 2012. ()