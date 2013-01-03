Jan 3 - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street
Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The completion of a tax deal between the White House and
Congress sent stocks soaring Wednesday, but the sense of relief
belied the fact that more tax-and-spending brinkmanship is
expected as soon as February. ()
* A federal judge dismissed a portion of Apple Inc's
suit against Amazon.com Inc over the name for
its digital marketplace of applications for mobile devices. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission could make a final decision
in its long-running antitrust probe of Google Inc this
week, before one of the agency's five commissioners leaves
office, according to people familiar with the investigation. ()
* Microsoft Corp has acquired a small
home-entertainment technology startup to beef up its Xbox unit,
according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc handed insiders including
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and his top lieutenants a total
of $65 million in restricted stock just hours before this year's
higher tax rates took effect. ()
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc and emergency responders
are preparing to send a salvage crew to an oil rig that ran
aground this week off the southern coast of Alaska. ()
* Venture-capital investors in car-sharing service Zipcar
Inc will likely make a profit from Avis Budget Group
Inc's buyout for about $500 million. ()
* Gap Inc is buying women's fashion boutique
Intermix Inc for $130 million, a deal that will give the mostly
casual-clothes retailer an opening to the all-important luxury
market. ()
* News network al-Jazeera agreed to purchase Current TV, the
current affairs channel partly owned by Al Gore, seeking to
boost its presence in American television. ()
* The co-founder of Quiksilver Inc will step down
this month as CEO, as the surfing outfitter makes its first
change at the top in more than two decades. ()
* Hyundai Motor Co forecast its slowest global
sales growth in a decade for this year, citing the sluggish
global economy, capacity constraints and an expected recovery by
Japanese auto makers. ()
* Starbucks Corp outlined the details of its
planned move into Vietnam's bustling coffee market, saying it
will open its first cafe there early next month, a bit later
than its originally projected timeline of 2012. ()