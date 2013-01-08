Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama nominated former Senator Chuck
Hagel to be his next defense secretary and White House
counterterrorism adviser John Brennan to lead the Central
Intelligence Agency. ()
* Bank of America reached an $11.6 billion
settlement to end a dispute with Fannie Mae and joined
nine other banks in agreeing to pay $8.5 billion to close a
regulatory probe over foreclosure abuses, in Wall Street's
latest effort to cure its mortgage headaches. ()
* U.S. aviation safety officials are probing an electrical
fire that hit a three-week-old Boeing 787 Dreamliner just
after passengers and crew had left a Japan Airlines
flight at Boston's Logan International Airport. ()
* Chesapeake Energy Corp, a major natural-gas
producer, said it would give shareholders the right to nominate
some directors - a key governance concession - while slashing
charitable and political spending and cutting overhead costs. ()
* In a sign that Netflix Inc's appetite for new
content remains as healthy as ever, the video-streaming service
struck a licensing deal with Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros, covering a series of fresh TV shows. ()
* U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
plans to sell most of its 58 percent stake in Japanese lender
Aozora Bank Ltd, largely exiting from a volatile
10-year investment that highlights how tough it has been for
funds to make continuing profits from the distressed banks
bought after Japan's 1990s financial crisis. ()