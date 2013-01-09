Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Clearwire received an unsolicited bid from Dish Network to buy the wireless broadband operator, in a broadside against Sprint Nextel's agreed-upon buyout offer. ()

* Boeing Co's flagship Dreamliner jet, plagued by years of production delays before getting off the ground, hit fresh trouble on Tuesday as air-safety officials opened a formal probe into a fire that broke out on an empty plane, and another airline discovered wiring problems in one of its 787s. ()

* Apple Inc is working on a lower-end iPhone, according to people briefed on the matter, a big shift in corporate strategy as its supremacy in smartphones has slipped. ()

* Two more members of the management team that steered J.P. Morgan Chase & Co through the credit crisis have taken new jobs, as the largest U.S. bank assembles a younger set of top leaders. ()

* The chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said the regulator plans to shine a light on dark pools, private trading venues that allow buyers and sellers to post orders that are hidden from the market. ()

* In a reversal of industry practice, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will begin disclosing the values of its money-market mutual funds daily rather than monthly, according to people familiar with the company's plans. Some of the changes will take effect as early as Wednesday. ()

* The U.S. government has opened a high-level review of accidents and mishaps experienced by Royal Dutch Shell since it started the process of drilling for oil in the Arctic Ocean last year, the Interior Department said Tuesday. ()

* Alcoa Inc swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by stabilizing prices for raw aluminum, increased sales in the higher-profit aerospace business and cost-cutting efforts. ()

* Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong is slated to appear on Oprah Winfrey's "Next Chapter" on Jan. 17, at a time when people familiar with his thinking say he has been considering a confession of his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs. ()