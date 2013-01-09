Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Clearwire received an unsolicited bid from Dish
Network to buy the wireless broadband operator, in a
broadside against Sprint Nextel's agreed-upon buyout
offer. ()
* Boeing Co's flagship Dreamliner jet, plagued by
years of production delays before getting off the ground, hit
fresh trouble on Tuesday as air-safety officials opened a formal
probe into a fire that broke out on an empty plane, and another
airline discovered wiring problems in one of its 787s. ()
* Apple Inc is working on a lower-end iPhone,
according to people briefed on the matter, a big shift in
corporate strategy as its supremacy in smartphones has slipped.
()
* Two more members of the management team that steered J.P.
Morgan Chase & Co through the credit crisis have taken
new jobs, as the largest U.S. bank assembles a younger set of
top leaders. ()
* The chief executive of the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority said the regulator plans to shine a light on dark
pools, private trading venues that allow buyers and sellers to
post orders that are hidden from the market. ()
* In a reversal of industry practice, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc will begin disclosing the values of its money-market
mutual funds daily rather than monthly, according to people
familiar with the company's plans. Some of the changes will take
effect as early as Wednesday. ()
* The U.S. government has opened a high-level review of
accidents and mishaps experienced by Royal Dutch Shell
since it started the process of drilling for oil in the Arctic
Ocean last year, the Interior Department said Tuesday. ()
* Alcoa Inc swung to a profit in the fourth quarter,
helped by stabilizing prices for raw aluminum, increased sales
in the higher-profit aerospace business and cost-cutting
efforts. ()
* Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong is slated to
appear on Oprah Winfrey's "Next Chapter" on Jan. 17, at a time
when people familiar with his thinking say he has been
considering a confession of his alleged use of
performance-enhancing drugs. ()