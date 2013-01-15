Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dell Inc has held talks recently with buyout
firms Silver Lake Partners and TPG about going private as the
technology company struggles to find a new course for itself
following the end of the personal-computer boom. ()
* United Parcel Service Inc abandoned a nearly $7
billion bid for Dutch parcel-delivery company TNT Express NV
after encountering stiff objections to the deal from
European antitrust regulators. ()
* Apple Inc has cut its component orders for the
iPhone 5 because of weaker-than-expected demand, people familiar
with the situation said on Monday, indicating sales of the
latest smartphone haven't been as strong as anticipated. ()
* The French government on Monday agreed to pay
state-controlled power utility Electricite de France SA
4.9 billion euros ($6.55 billion) to cover subsidies related to
green energy and the poor, eliminating a key area of financial
uncertainty for investors. ()
* Best known for its playful plastic timepieces, Swatch
Group on Monday said it was paying $750 million to buy
the swanky Harry Winston brand -- the diamonds that Marilyn
Monroe cooed about in the movies. ()
* U.S. regulators hit JPMorgan Chase & Co with four
formal enforcement actions targeting lapses in risk-management
and money-laundering controls, including the first sanctions in
response to the bank's multibillion-dollar 2012 trading debacle.
()
* News Corp has raised its stake in pay-TV company
Sky Deutschland AG to 54.5 percent from 49.9 percent,
giving a lift to the German broadcaster as it strives to turn a
profit this year. ()
* The transportation authority in Chicago accused two of the
world's largest airlines, United Continental Holdings Inc
and AMR Corp's American Airlines, of dodging
a combined $300 million in local taxes since 2005, expanding its
allegations that several towns in Illinois are illegally
operating as tax havens. ()
* A Canadian judge on Monday acquitted three former Nortel
Networks Corp executives of fraud charges, bringing
to an end the legal chapter in one of Canada's biggest corporate
collapses. ()
* RadioShack Corp said it ended its unprofitable
mobile-phone partnership with Target Corp after failing
to negotiate more beneficial terms with the discount retailer.
()
* Hemlock Semiconductor Group said on Monday it plans to cut
production and lay off 400 employees, or more than a quarter of
the workforce at its Michigan and Tennessee factories, amid a
dropoff in orders from China. ()
* President Barack Obama, facing a battle over raising the
United States' borrowing limit, made clear on Monday that he
sees no alternative to Congress voting for an increase and said
that not doing so would be "irresponsible" and "absurd." ()