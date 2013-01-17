Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday ordered a
halt to flights of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, an
unprecedented rebuke to the plane maker after two major battery
malfunctions on its flagship jets. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's directors cut Chief
Executive James Dimon's pay by 50 percent for 2012, as the board
took management to task for a trading debacle that cost the
nation's largest bank more than $6 billion. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
agreed to pay a combined $560 million to settle allegations of
foreclosure abuses, the latest setback in the banks' costly
foray into subprime mortgages. ()
* Citigroup Inc has asked regulators for permission to
repurchase just enough stock to counter dilution from routine
share issuance, according to people familiar with the company's
plans. ()
* Two bidders have emerged as leading contenders for
ThyssenKrupp AG's steel operations in the Americas.
ArcelorMittal SA submitted a $1.5 billion bid for a
plant in Alabama, while Brazil's Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
submitted a $3.8 billion bid for that plant and a
majority stake in a Brazilian mill, people familiar with the
matter said. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co has received expressions of
interest from potential suitors for its Autonomy Corp business,
the division that the technology giant has alleged engaged in
accounting improprieties before HP acquired it in 2011,
according to people familiar with the discussions. ()
* EBay Inc's revenue rose 18 percent in the latest
quarter as business in the company's online marketplace and
PayPal units continued to improve. ()
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc expects higher food
costs to dampen fourth-quarter earnings, despite continued
strength in its underlying sales trends. ()
* European retailer Metro AG said it is pulling
out of the Chinese consumer-electronics business after two years
of testing. ()
* China is losing its competitive edge as a low-cost
manufacturing base, new data suggest, with makers of everything
from handbags to shirts to basic electronic components
relocating to cheaper locales like Southeast Asia. ()