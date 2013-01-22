Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama began his second term on Monday by setting an agenda for the next four years built on bedrock Democratic social policies, in a provocative speech coming at a time of deep partisanship in the capital and lingering economic uncertainty across the country. ()

* Jonathan Baum, chairman and chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon Corp's mutual-fund unit, has left the firm, the company said Monday. ()

* International investigations into the battery malfunctions that grounded Boeing Co's 787 jet are accelerating, with U.S. and Japanese experts pursuing some new and possibly differing leads. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is warning suppliers that it is adopting a "zero tolerance policy" for violations of its global sourcing standards, and soon plans to immediately sever ties with anyone who subcontracts work to factories without the retailer's knowledge. ()

* Japan's central bank agreed to adopt a 2 percent inflation target and strengthened its monetary-easing program in a bid to rid the economy of long-running deflationary pressures. ()

* Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann warned Japan not to "politicize" its exchange rate by pursuing an overly aggressive monetary policy, reflecting mounting concern in Europe that other central banks may cheapen their currencies as a means of stimulating economic growth. ()

* Federal officials are expected to slap a Deutsche Bank AG unit with a $1.5 million penalty in coming days after concluding that its energy-trading arm extracted illicit profits from the California electricity marketplace in 2010. ()

* Mary Jo White, who made her name pursuing terrorists, mobsters and white-collar criminals as a federal prosecutor in New York, is the Obama administration's likely pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the administration's search. ()

* House Republicans on Monday moved to extend U.S. borrowing authority until May 19, setting a timeline for the next phase of budget wrangling between the White House and Congress. ()