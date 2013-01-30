Linde supervisory board approves Praxair merger
FRANKFURT, June 1 Linde said its supervisory board voted on Thursday to approve the German industrial gases group's $73 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama began rallying supporters Tuesday to back his immigration-overhaul plan, while Republican Senator Marco Rubio worked to persuade conservatives in his party to support a similar bipartisan plan that has gained momentum in the Senate.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is leaving the company he built into the country's second-biggest natural-gas producer, citing "philosophical differences" with a board of directors largely installed by shareholders to curb his risk-taking and free-spending ways.
* U.S. air-safety investigators Tuesday said they are stepping up microscopic and chemical examinations of the lithium-ion battery that caught fire aboard a parked Japan Airlines Boeing 787 three weeks ago, still seeking to determine whether internal defects may have played a role in the blaze.
* Amazon.com Inc posted a 45 percent drop in net income in the fourth quarter, but some other measures of the online retailer's profitability came as a positive surprise.
* The role Microsoft Corp would play in a privately owned Dell Inc is one of several issues being hashed out ahead of a final buyout agreement for the computer maker, people familiar with the negotiations said.
* Jefferies Group Inc handed Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Handler a $45.2 million payday, making him the best-paid financial-company leader for the second time in three years.
MAPUTO, June 1 Italian energy company Eni signed a deal on Thursday to develop a huge gas field offshore Mozambique, the first of a series of projects that could transform the poor African nation into a major energy supplier to Asia.