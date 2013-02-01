Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The JP Morgan Chase & Co trader known as the
"London whale" tried to alert others at the bank to mounting
risks months before his bets ballooned into more than $6 billion
in losses, according to people familiar with emails reviewed by
J.P. Morgan and a U.S. Senate panel.
* The U.S. government filed suit to block Anheuser-Busch
InBev's $20.1 billion deal to buy the rest of Grupo
Modelo, saying it would reduce competition.
* Chinese hackers believed to have government links have
been conducting wide-ranging electronic surveillance of media
companies including The Wall Street Journal, apparently to spy
on reporters covering China and other issues, people familiar
with incidents said.
* President Barack Obama let his jobs council disband
Thursday as its two-year charter expired, sparking criticism
among Republicans and conservative economists that the group had
provided more show than substantive policy.
* Morgan Stanley said it would increase the salaries
of Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman and other top
executives to make their pay more competitive.
* AirAsia Bhd's chief executive hopes to list the
group's Indonesia arm on the Jakarta stock exchange in the third
quarter as the budget carrier seeks to expand its foothold in
Southeast Asia's largest air travel market.
* Roomy Khan, one of the first cooperating witnesses who
helped build the U.S. government's case against convicted
hedge-fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, was sentenced to one year in
prison Thursday.
* Animal-medicine maker Zoetis Inc, which is being carved
into a standalone company by drug maker Pfizer Inc,
raised about $2.2 billion in an initial public offering, a
strong showing for the largest IPO deal from a U.S. company
since Facebook Inc debuted last May.
* Best Buy Co is closing 15 of its 75 big-box stores
in Canada as its new chief executive tries to stem slumping
sales and profits at the consumer electronics chain.