* The Baltimore Ravens survived a 35-minute blackout and a
fierce comeback from San Francisco to win the Super Bowl.
* The U.S. is fighting Anheuser-Busch InBev's
acquisition proposal for Grupo Modelo with a game
plan developed in earlier antitrust cases, casting the Budweiser
brewer as a dominant player that wants to eliminate a scrappy
rival.
* U.K. Treasury chief George Osborne on Monday will announce
new powers for regulators to split up banks that flout rules
designed to ring-fence retail banking from riskier
investment-banking activity.
* Two top Barclays Plc executives announced their
resignations Sunday, as the giant British bank swept out some of
the last vestiges of its scandal-plagued prior management team.
* U.S. regulators on Monday will mandate enhanced
inspections and repairs where necessary to cables that control
tail surfaces on about 30,000 Piper aircraft, some of the most
popular general-aviation planes sold in the United States.
* The European Union has asked national bank regulators in
the 27-nation bloc to explain policies that may be preventing
free flows of funds across national borders, the first public
step in a campaign by EU authorities to combat fragmentation of
the region's financial markets.
* Boeing Co is expected to begin piecing together the
next version of its Dreamliner jet in the coming weeks, even
without a fix for what has bedeviled the plane's electrical
system or a timetable for resuming flights.