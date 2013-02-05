Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Michael Dell is close to finishing a risky $23 billion
deal to take private the computer company he founded nearly 30
years ago, in an effort to remake Dell Inc for a
post-PC era.
* The Justice Department in the United States sued Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services late Monday, alleging the firm ignored
its own standards to rate mortgage bonds that imploded in the
financial crisis and cost investors billions.
* Investigators remain stumped on the cause of burning
batteries aboard two Boeing 787 Dreamliners, fueling
pessimism about how quickly the grounded aircraft can resume
flying.
* British regulators are considering forcing banks to raise
billions of pounds in fresh capital to address concerns around a
key gauge of their financial health.
* Oracle Corp said it will acquire
telecommunications gear maker Acme Packet Inc in a deal
valued at $1.7 billion, making its biggest move yet into the
market for equipment that transports Internet data.
* Bridgewater Associates told its investors that it will
launch a new hedge fund this year, and had sold another minority
equity stake in the firm to an unidentified buyer to help ensure
its long-term viability.
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, expanding a
high-profile investigation, is gathering data on a broad number
of trades by corporate executives in shares of their own
companies, according to people familiar with the probe.