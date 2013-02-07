Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. President Barack Obama agreed to let a small group of
lawmakers look at a classified opinion explaining his
administration's legal justification for targeting killings of
American terror suspects in other countries.
* American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US
Airways Group Inc are hashing out the last major details
of a merger agreement that would create the world's largest
airline and are racing to finalize a deal, said people close to
the discussions.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services could face a much
higher legal bill than the $5 billion sought by the federal
government as more and more states join the battle against the
credit-ratings firm.
* Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay more than
$610 million in fines to settle interest-rate-rigging charges
with U.S. and UK authorities, and the bank's Japanese unit will
plead guilty to U.S. fraud charges.
* Boeing Co is proposing a series of battery design
changes that it believes would minimize the risks of fire on its
787 Dreamliners and allow the grounded jets to fly again while
it continues searching for a longer-term fix, say government and
industry officials briefed on the matter.
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank at
the center of a burgeoning financial scandal, was so strapped
for cash in late 2011 that it negotiated a covert loan of nearly
2 billion euros ($2.71 billion) from the Bank of Italy even as
executives were describing the lender's funding position as
comfortable, according to the Bank of Italy and people familiar
with the deal.
* Google Inc said it will require current
advertisers using its AdWords online-ad system to pay for ads on
some mobile devices, like tablets, for the first time.
* News Corp's earnings more than doubled in the
three months to December, helped by one-time gains related to
acquisitions, but the media and entertainment company cut its
profit outlook.