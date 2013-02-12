Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* North Korea appeared to have exploded a nuclear device
Tuesday, its third experimental detonation in a long effort to
build weapons of mass destruction that the U.S. and other
countries consider a serious threat.
* Pope Benedict XVI will become the first pontiff in six
centuries to resign, marking the end of a transitional papacy
that focused more on theological and internal renewal and less
on the broader challenges that face the Roman Catholic church at
the start of its 21st century of existence.
* U.S. regulators are widening their probe of global
interest-rate-rigging by scrutinizing what they claim is a
pivotal role of two U.K. brokerage firms in the scandal, people
close to the investigation say.
* The regulator that oversees the professional conduct of
Britain's accountants has launched a probe into the past
financial reports of Autonomy Corp, the U.K. software company
that Hewlett-Packard Co purchased for $11 billion in
2011 and later accused of having made outright financial
misrepresentations ahead of the deal.
* Hedge-fund manager David Einhorn has proposed that Apple
Inc issue a special class of stock that would carry a
high dividend yield.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, long on the hunt for a
partner, has ramped up its conversations about strategic options
ranging from joint ventures to a sale, according to people
familiar with the talks, as rival NYSE Euronext moves
ahead with a merger that will form an even-bigger competitor.
* U.S. regulators told the world's biggest maker of insulin,
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, that they couldn't approve a
potential blockbuster diabetes drug, delaying its U.S.
introduction and sending the company's shares tumbling.
* Hostess Brands Inc won permission to place a
selection of its cake and bread assets, including the Twinkie
brand, on the auction block as the baking company continues to
sell off its business piece by piece.