Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama outlined an ambitious agenda
in his State of the Union address Tuesday that included raising
the minimum wage, increasing spending on infrastructure,
attacking climate change and passing gun-control legislation.
* Comcast Corp is buying General Electric Co's
49 percent stake in NBCUniversal for $16.7 billion,
giving the cable operator full ownership of the film and
television giant much sooner than expected.
* Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook fired back
against hedge-fund mogul David Einhorn, defending the company's
distribution of cash to its shareholders and calling a recent
lawsuit filed by Einhorn's firm "a silly sideshow."
* Dell Inc's second-largest outside investor T.Rowe
Price Group Inc said it opposed the proposed $24.4
billion buyout saying the proposal undervalues Dell.
* In the latest shake-up at UBS, onetime
investment-bank chief Carsten Kengeter is expected to resign in
favor of Samuel Molinaro, who spearheaded the push to sell Bear
Stearns in one of the financial crisis's opening acts.
* Intel Corp confirmed plans to offer a paid
Internet video service and accompanying set-top box, an unusual
gamble for a chip maker that has rarely marketed directly to
consumers.
* WellPoint Inc named Joseph Swedish as its new
chief executive, unexpectedly turning to a hospital-industry
veteran to lead the second-largest U.S. health insurer through
the challenging implementation of the health-care overhaul.