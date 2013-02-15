Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* H.J. Heinz Co, a brand in virtually every American
kitchen, is selling itself for $23 billion to another household
name - Warren Buffett - and Brazilian private equity firm 3G
Capital.
* After a year of sometimes-acrimonious negotiations, AMR
Corp's American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc
have agreed to merge. However, the two carriers face
months, perhaps years, of work integrating their massive
operations into the world's biggest airline.
* Differing approaches by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Justice Department in cases against Standard
& Poor's could complicate things for federal prosecutors, who
say the company disregarded its own standards when rating
certain securities.
* The euro zone economy plunged last quarter at its fastest
pace in nearly four years, as recessions along the currency
zone's southern border gripped powerhouses Germany and France.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said it plans soon to start
processing trades at 0400 ET. The earlier start time is a
challenge to rival NYSE Euronext, whose electronic Arca
exchange began matching bids and offers for shares at that wee
hour in 2005.
* Anheuser Busch InBev SA offered to sell an
additional $2.9 billion of assets to Constellation Brands Inc
in a dramatic bid by the world's largest brewer to
rescue its $20 billion takeover of Mexico's Grupo Modelo
.
* SAC Capital Advisors agreed to give clients more time to
decide whether to keep their money with the hedge fund giant
amid an insider-trading investigation, bowing to concerns
expressed by one of its biggest investors, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Tiffany & Co sued Costco Wholesale Corp
on Thursday, contending that the warehouse chain sold engagement
rings it falsely claimed were made by the luxury jewelry
company.
* U.S. Senate Republicans blocked, at least temporarily, the
nomination of former Senator Chuck Hagel to be secretary of
defense, amid intense partisan fighting in Congress.