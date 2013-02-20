Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation has begun a criminal investigation into a big trade in the options of H.J. Heinz Co made last Wednesday, a day before the announcement of the blockbuster $23 billion buyout of the ketchup maker.

* Apple Inc said on Tuesday that some employee computers were attacked by hackers, the latest episode underscoring the vulnerability of some of the world's most sophisticated technology firms to attacks.

* Dell Inc's earnings fell 31 percent, but its quarterly results supported the view that the plan to take the company private undervalues the PC maker.

* BHP Billiton Ltd promoted its nonferrous division head Andrew Mackenzie, a geologist with experience in both the oil and mining industries, as chief executive to succeed Marius Kloppers.

* Shares in Humana Inc and other major health insurers fell on Tuesday after analysts said a government proposal for 2014 rates for Medicare Advantage - health plan for seniors - is unfavorable for the companies.

* Nutritional supplements maker Herbalife Ltd, embroiled in a battle with hedge-fund manager William Ackman over the legitimacy of its business model, reported a 12 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings and raised its profit outlook for the year ahead.

* Bank of America Corp awarded Chief Executive Brian Moynihan $12 million in salary and bonus for 2012, reflecting a rebound year at the second-largest U.S. lender and vaulting him past JP Morgan Chase & Co chief James Dimon in the ranks of the best-paid U.S. financial executives.

* Swiss drug maker, Novartis AG abandoned a 72 million Swiss franc ($77.92 million) exit package for its chairman, bowing to pressure from shareholders and Swiss politicians after four days of increasing criticism.

* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp unveiled its new flagship device HTC One as it seeks to regain lost ground in an increasingly competitive market.