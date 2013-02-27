Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulators investigating alleged interest-rate
manipulation are hoping to reach settlements with at least three
major financial institutions by the end of summer, according to
a person familiar with the probes.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co stepped up the pace of bank
cost cutting, setting plans to eliminate 17,000 jobs by the end
of next year and reduce expenses by at least $1 billion
annually.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke came down
firmly in favor of continuing the central bank's bond-buying
programs, even as he acknowledged concerns that the efforts
might encourage risk-taking that could someday destabilize
markets or the economy.
* Pay-TV distributor Cablevision Systems Corp sued
MTV's owner Viacom Inc alleging antitrust violations.
Cablevision alleged Viacom forced it to carry and pay for more
than a dozen "lesser-watched" channels such as "Palladia, MTV
Hits and VH1 Classic" for the right to carry its popular
networks such as Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central.
* Boeing Co's proposed fixes for lithium-ion
batteries on its 787 jetliner face an uncomfortable reality:
government investigators' limited experience with such devices
is hobbling efforts to determine precisely why they burned.
* Wall Street cash bonuses for 2012 are expected to climb 8
percent to $20 billion from a year earlier, boosted in part by
the payment this year of compensation deferred from prior years,
according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli.
* Clearwire Corp plans to tap financing made
available by Sprint Nextel Corp, people familiar with the
situation said, in a move that further complicates Dish Network
Corp's effort to buy the wireless broadband operator.
* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed a bill that
legalizes online gambling in the state, allowing Atlantic City
casino companies to take bets online.
* Much anticipated knockoff versions of costly biotech
medicines are facing delays and obstacles that could cost
patients and health systems billions in missed savings - several
high-profile projects have faltered in recent months.