* The $85 billion in so-called sequester cuts take effect
Friday if, as expected, U.S. President Obama and congressional
leaders find no way to avoid them.
* Libya's sovereign-wealth fund said it is cooperating with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the ongoing
investigation into Goldman Sachs Group Inc over the
securities firm's dealings with the fund when Col. Muammar
Gaddafi was in power.
* Some of the biggest U.S. banks were on pace to find a
higher rate of past foreclosure mistakes than regulators
disclosed in January when they halted a review in favor of a
$9.3 billion settlement for homeowners.
* Groupon Inc ousted Chief Executive Andrew Mason a
day after reporting a quarterly loss that heightened scrutiny of
the company's business model.
* Best Buy Co ended talks with founder Richard
Schulze over a deal in which he and a group of buyout firms were
proposing to take a minority stake in the firm in exchange for
three seats on the board, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Apple Inc earlier this month reversed its stance
on a corporate-governance measure related to executive
compensation, implementing a new rule that executives must hold
triple their base salary in company stock.
* Mexico's political parties are coming together to take on
the country's three most powerful businessmen, including the
world's richest man Carlos Slim, by negotiating a broad set of
constitutional overhauls to boost competition in the country's
telephone and television markets.
* A federal jury in Manhattan ordered ESPN Inc to pay Dish
Network Corp $4.86 million in damages in a dispute over
licensing rates for sports broadcasts.