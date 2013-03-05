March 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin & Co was ordered to pay
a total of $74 million to the U.S. government in the first-ever
criminal sentence for a foreign bank accused of violating U.S.
tax laws.
* William Johnson, chief executive of H.J. Heinz Co,
could walk away from the ketchup giant with more than $200
million if he leaves when its new owners take control.
* The regulator overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac announced Monday one of the most concrete efforts
to date for building a new infrastructure that could ultimately
replace the government-controlled mortgage companies.
* China set a growth target of around 7.5 percent for this
year as it kicked off a meeting to finalize its leadership
transition, reflecting how Beijing is turning away from
breakneck growth based on exports in favor of a broader economy
driven by spending at home.
* Bruce Karpati, a top Securities and Exchange Commission
lawyer who oversees enforcement of hedge funds and mutual funds,
is in talks to leave the regulator for a fund-compliance job
with Prudential Financial Inc, the insurance and
asset-management firm, according to people with knowledge of the
discussions.
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc will build plants in
Louisiana, America and Canada to produce liquefied natural gas
as a fuel for heavy trucks and large ships, the company said
Tuesday.
* Cyprus's newly elected government is bargaining for a 17
billion euro ($22 billion) bailout from its euro-zone peers. But
the little island won't get a cent until it wrestles with a
long-standing issue: money laundering.
* Nigeria's oil industry is at a crisis point because the
theft of oil from pipelines and the pollution it causes are
reaching intolerable levels, costing the country and oil
companies billions of dollars a year, the head of Royal Dutch
Shell Plc's Nigerian operations said.
* The chief of Boeing Co's commercial unit says the
return of its flagship 787 Dreamliner to service hinges on U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration approval of the plane maker's
proposal to modify the jet's errant lithium-ion batteries.
* General Motors Co's decision to quash a sale of its
Adam Opel AG unit three years ago and keep the ailing business
was correct, Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said Monday. Girsky
also said a turnaround plan at Opel, which caused most of GM's
$1.8 billion loss in Europe in 2012, is beginning to make
progress.
* Marriott International Inc on Tuesday is expected
to unveil its designs for Moxy, a new hotel brand it is
developing with a subsidiary of Inter IKEA Group, the parent
company of the IKEA furniture brand.