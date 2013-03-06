March 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a record
Tuesday when it finished at 14253.77, topping the previous
record set in October 2007. This marked a key milestone in the
long slog to recovery from the financial crisis.
* Lawyers for some of the world's biggest banks, including
Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and
UBS AG, made their latest bid Tuesday to persuade a
judge to toss out a collection of lawsuits accusing them of
manipulating a key interest rate and cheating investors out of
billions of dollars.
* The Obama administration has asked U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to serve a second term.
Gensler, who heard from the White House in January, has not made
a decision as yet and is interested in taking on a role as a
senior economic official elsewhere in the administration,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Members of J.C. Penney Co Inc's board will
consider selling the company or replacing Chief Executive Ron
Johnson if a deep drop in sales can't be reversed this year, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Homemaking maven Martha Stewart took a star turn on the
witness stand Tuesday in a contract-dispute showdown over her
ability to sell housewares at both Macy's Inc and J.C.
Penney Co Inc.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Sharp Corp
are in talks for the South Korean technology giant to
invest about 10 billion yen ($107.12 million) in the embattled
Japanese company, people familiar with the matter said.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc subsidiary BNSF Railway Co
, one of the biggest U.S. consumers of diesel fuel,
plans this year to test using natural gas to power its
locomotives instead. If successful, the experiment could weaken
oil's dominance as a transportation fuel and provide a new
outlet for the glut of cheap natural gas in North America.
* Microsoft Corp has recently been offering price
breaks on its Windows 8 and Office software to help spur the
development of small, touch-enabled laptop computers, people
familiar with the situation said.
* Honeywell International Inc Chief Executive David
Cote says job growth won't improve much until U.S. economic
growth tops 3 percent. The company, which has only been hiring
two to three employees for every four or five who leave, plans
to slow hiring further amid persistent uncertainty over the U.S.
economy.