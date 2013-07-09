July 9 The following are the top stories in the
* Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood accused the country's military
of massacring dozens of its supporters during dawntime prayers,
as Egypt's deadliest clashes in years between the army and
Islamists pushed the country toward armed conflict. ()
* Apartment landlords are continuing to raise rents, but
there are signs that the pace is slowing. Analysts say the next
few months will be key in determining whether landlords are
losing the upper hand in the rental market, which they gained
after the housing bust and recession prompted a wave of
homeowners to become renters. ()
* The UK Treasury said Monday in a report on its efforts to
overhaul the nation's banking industry that it is proposing a
criminal law to punish "reckless" misconduct by senior bankers.
The Treasury also said it was working with regulators to ensure
bonuses can be deferred for up to 10 years, and clawed back when
a bank is bailed out by the government. ()
* A U.S. district judge said he would tentatively allow the
Justice Department's lawsuit against Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services to move forward, a boost to one of the U.S.
government's biggest financial-crisis-era cases. ()
* China saw an upturn in consumer inflation in June, but it
wasn't enough to alarm policy makers grappling with sluggish
economic growth and trying to push ahead with longer-term
economic overhauls. Chinese officials have shown little
inclination to use their once-favored policy tool of heavy
government spending in response to the rising consumer price
inflation. ()
* Two weeks ago Barnes & Noble Inc scratched its big
ambitions to become a player in the tablet hardware business. On
Monday, the retailer's CEO, William Lynch, was out the door. He
resigned in the wake of last month's news that losses at the
bookseller's Nook digital business had more than doubled for the
quarter ended April 27. ()
* Michael Dell's controversial plan to take Dell Inc
private won key endorsements on Monday that, if the
momentum continues, would put the founder on a track to tackle
his next big task: pulling off a revival of the troubled
computer maker. ()
* Video site Hulu attracted binding bids from DirecTV
, a partnership of AT&T Inc and Chernin Group, and
a partnership of Guggenheim Digital Media and private equity
firm KKR. ()
* Wynn Resorts said the SEC wouldn't recommend a
civil enforcement action following an informal investigation
into the company's pledge to donate $135 million to a university
in Macau. ()
* India is reviewing a policy that mandated electronic goods
purchased by the government contain a certain proportion of
locally made hardware. ()