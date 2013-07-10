July 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. regulators proposed raising a key metric for the top
eight U.S. banks deemed to pose a risk to the global economy
that could force banks to raise billions in additional capital.
* The delay in the requirement that big employers offer
health insurance to workers has raised questions about the
administration's ability to implement the biggest domestic
* Investor fears that the end of easy money is at hand are
ricocheting around the globe. In the latest fallout, the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its global-growth
forecast, reducing its projections for emerging markets such as
* The European Commission will propose itself as the single
authority for winding down banks in the euro zone, a step that
will set the European Union's executive on a collision course
* The London interbank offered rate won't be owned by London
much longer. Libor, the scandal-tarred benchmark, is being sold
to NYSE Euronext, the company that runs the New York
* Lawyers for Fabrice Tourre, a former Goldman Sachs
vice president, asked a judge to exclude several colorful emails
that securities regulators say are pivotal to their case when
his civil trial kicks off next week. The SEC alleges that Tourre
misled investors about a synthetic collateralized debt
* The deal to buy Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc, a
small upscale chain with 212 stores, plays into Kroger's
high-low strategy to fend off Wal-Mart Stores and other
discounters by lowering prices on staples like bread and milk
even as it attracts more affluent shoppers with items like
* Research In Motion officially changed its name to
BlackBerry at its annual shareholders meeting but continued to
face some of the same tough questions that have dogged
management for years, particularly about its poor showing in
* Five workers attempting to seal a well on an oil-and-gas
platform 75 miles off the Louisiana coast were evacuated after
the Talos Energy well began releasing natural gas and gas
* The FDA delayed approval of the blockbuster blood thinner
Eliquis last year after learning that some patients in a
clinical study got the wrong drug, and what FDA records said was
fraud in a clinical study of the drug, which it ultimately
approved in December. This is the second recent case of alleged
* Shell said Ben van Beurden, the current director
of its refining and marketing operations, will succeed retiring
CEO Peter Voser on Jan.1. The move came as a surprise to some
observers of the energy company, who had expected the board to
appoint CFO Simon Henry, or a top executive from its
* Abbott Laboratories will cut prices of its main
infant formula products in China by as much as 12 percent, the
fourth foreign company to do so in a week after the government
