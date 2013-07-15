July 15 The following are the top stories in the
* A string of cautionary opinions from administration
lawyers over the last two years sheds new light on President
Obama's halting and ultimately secretive steps to provide
military support to rebels in Syria's deadly civil war. ()
* As the numbers pile up showing China's sizzling growth
cooling down, industries worldwide - from German paper cutter
makers to Indonesian palm oil exporters - are confronting an
altered landscape of winners and losers. ()
* In one of the first lawsuits to go to trial involving
Bernard Madoff's massive fraud, a group of investors is nearing
a settlement with a Connecticut bank that they said should have
uncovered the Ponzi scheme years before it collapsed. ()
* Chinese officials released new details of their bribery
allegations against GlaxoSmithKline and said four
executives have been detained. ()
* With new parts of the healthcare overhaul kicking in this
October, some insurers have set up simulated healthcare
exchanges as a test drive, so that they can see what packages of
benefits will sell at what prices. ()
* Restoration Hardware Holdings, once teetering on the edge
of bankruptcy and the subject of a buyout bidding war, is
turning into a bonanza for its private-equity owners. The firms
that bought the luxury-home-furnishings retailer in 2008 are on
track to make about eight times their initial investment,
according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. ()
* Talks on resolving a multibillion-dollar trade dispute
between the European Union and China over solar panels have
reached an impasse, EU officials said, with a deadline looming.
()
* Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper
Snapple are expected to disclose weak U.S. sales in the wake of
a chilly spring and the wettest June in decades. ()
* Meredith Corp is creating a print magazine based
on a popular website, Allrecipes.com. It is usually the other
way around. The food magazine is a spinoff of the Allrecipes.com
website Meredith acquired last year, and will feature a curated
selection of recipes from the site, whose user-generated content
is popular with home cooks. ()
* Microsoft has cut the price of its Surface RT,
the cheaper of the two versions of its Surface tablet, by $150
or up to 30 percent, as even some Microsoft partners have called
the device a sales laggard. ()
* Max Azria is likely to lose control of BCBG Max Azria to
investment firm Guggenheim Partners, in a deal that eases the
fashion house's roughly $685 million in debt. ()
* IMAX and its South Korean partner plan to add 30
IMAX movie screens in China and five in South Korea. The
expansion, to be announced in coming days, is aimed at
capitalizing on rising entertainment spending by the Chinese
middle class and demand for the immersive high-resolution
technology in Korea.()