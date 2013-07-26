July 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Justice Department investigation shines a light on
federal authorities' broader scrutiny of physician-owned
distributorships. Distributorships act as intermediaries between
medical-device makers and hospitals and get a cut of each sale.
When surgeons own the distributorship, that commission goes into
their pockets. And since surgeons often dictate to their
hospitals which devices to buy, they can effectively steer
business to themselves. ()
* The Obama administration will use a new legal strategy to
try to scrutinize states for possible discrimination against
minority voters, Attorney General Eric Holder said. ()
* Halliburton Co will plead guilty to destroying
evidence in the wake of the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon
disaster. The government said Thursday that the company, a
contractor involved in drilling the oil well that exploded in
the Gulf of Mexico, destroyed computer simulations it performed
in the months after the accident. ()
* More than a dozen companies were the target of what
prosecutors described as one of the largest data breaches
uncovered to date, which resulted in "hundreds of millions of
dollars" in losses. ()
* GlaxoSmithKline has named a new head of its
business in China amid a government bribery probe that has
shaken the company's senior management. ()
* With its new 24-hour sports cable network launching August
17, Fox hopes to mount a serious offensive on ESPN's moneymaking
machine. It is a challenge where others so far have failed. ()
* Zynga provided little assurance that its business
was on the mend as the online game company posted a small loss
on a 31 percent drop in revenue. ()
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest
independent oil producer, has been unable to stop a series of
leaks from underground wells, according to regulators in
Alberta, raising questions about a technology the industry has
championed as less environmentally disruptive than the open-pit
mining of oil sands. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its profit
rose 50 percent on solid smartphone sales, but earnings momentum
showed signs of slowing with margins squeezed by high marketing
costs. ()
* Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of about $10 billion
from SAC Capital Advisors, one of the country's largest
hedge-fund firms, as they accused the hedge-fund firm of insider
trading on an unprecedented scale. ()
* Time Warner Cable Inc named chief operating
officer Rob Marcus to succeed Glenn Britt as chief executive,
resolving a question hanging over the No. 2 U.S. cable operator
as it comes under takeover pressure. ()
* The pending $4.7 billion sale of Smithfield Foods Inc
, the world's largest pork producer, to a Chinese
company, has provoked health safety questions about the impact
on America's supply of the heart-disease drug heparin. In
addition to pork products, Smithfield is one of the largest
U.S.-based suppliers of crude heparin, the starting material for
a crucial blood thinner used by some 12 million American
patients. ()
* The world will use far more of every type of energy in
coming decades, the U.S. Energy Department said in a report that
predicts China and India will drive growing consumption. ()