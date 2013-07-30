July 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pope Francis opened the door to greater acceptance of gay
priests inside the ranks of Roman Catholicism as he flew to the
Vatican. The pontiff was traveling aboard an overnight flight to
Rome from his first overseas trip when he broached the delicate
issue of how the Catholic hierarchy should respond to clerics
who are gay, though not sexually active. ()
* Anthony Weiner has dropped to fourth place among Democrats
seeking to be New York City mayor, with 53 percent of likely
voters saying he should withdraw from the race, a poll showed.
()
* Small-company stocks have produced large returns this
year, but some investors say the sector is about to get cut down
to size. Some money managers say any sign that hard-hit
emerging-markets shares are about to bounce back could send the
small-cap sector reeling, as investors seek out less-pricey
growth plays. ()
* BMW unveiled its first mass-production electric
car and said it would need to sharply boost sales of plug-in and
battery electric vehicles by 2025 to meet regulatory
requirements. ()
* Federal energy regulators laid out their first formal
accusations that traders at JPMorgan Chase manipulated
electricity markets. ()
* Spirit Airlines said its chairman, William
Franke, who helped design the carrier's successful low-cost
strategy, is selling his investment firm's stake in the low-cost
carrier and resigning from its board next month. ()
* Pfizer plans to reorganize its commercial
operations into three business segments to help it focus on the
evolving needs of its various markets. The changes will take
effect starting in January. ()
* The market for previously owned iPhones and Androids is
booming, producing high and predictable resale values that
carriers are starting to exploit. ()
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb says low-cost U.S. natural
gas offers a "sustainable advantage" for CF Industries
and calls on the agricultural supplier to significantly increase
its stockholder dividend. ()
* CBS and Time Warner Cable said they
extended their blackout deadline till 8 p.m. Monday, from 5
p.m., as they "continue to negotiate" terms to carry the
network's programming on the cable system. ()