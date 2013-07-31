July 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BP Plc said it has allocated nearly all of a $20 billion compensation fund for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, raising fears that the still-mounting costs of the spill may take a bigger-than-expected bite out of future profits. Though the fund still contains about $7 billion, a spokesman said, all but $300 million has been earmarked for various types of injury claims from governments and businesses. ()

* Management consulting firm Accenture Plc is in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co, a deal that would beef up its strategy and operations consulting services. It isn't clear if they will reach a deal or if Booz has other suitors. ()

* Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc is selling a small stake to U.S.-based chip maker Qualcomm Inc and hopes to attract other technology investors in order to boost its research budget. ()

* Cummins Inc's second-quarter earnings fell 12 percent, but the engine maker raised its sales outlook on rising demand for exhaust-treatment systems from truck maker Navistar International Corp. ()

* The European Union on Tuesday gave approval for a financial guarantee from the French state for PSA Peugeot Citroën's in-house banking unit, saying the aid is essential to help the ailing auto maker return to health. ()

* Mining-company CEOs who were recently sent packing are beating a trail back to the industry, and two have already established investor funds and are looking for backers. Aaron Regent, the former CEO of Barrick Gold Corp, started a Toronto-based fund this year mainly to buy mines in the Americas. Mick Davis, credited with building Xstrata into the world's fifth largest miner, started a London-based investment fund named X2 Resources. ()

* Indigo Partners LLC, the investment firm of William Franke, who announced plans on Monday to resign as chairman of Spirit Airlines Inc, is in exclusive talks with Republic Airways Holdings Inc to purchase its Frontier Airlines unit. Franke plans to turn the airline into an ultra low-cost carrier like Spirit. ()

* Take-Two Interactive Software Inc reported a narrower loss in its latest quarter on lower revenue, as the videogame maker relied on older products while preparing to release its next "Grand Theft Auto" title. Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said the company didn't have any blockbuster releases during the quarter. ()