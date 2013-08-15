Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lawyers for American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc spelled out the arguments they would use to defend their proposed merger, one day after the Justice Department sued to block the deal. The suit ignored several benefits the merger would offer, including more flights to more destinations, reduced airlines' costs, lower fares and better service, they said. ()

* Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday said it would cut 4,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce, despite reporting an 18 percent jump in profit in the fourth quarter. Chief Executive John Chambers said the job cuts were due to a disappointing economic recovery that is affecting particular countries and product lines in different ways. ()

* Many of the new health insurance marketplaces will include relatively few choices of doctors and hospitals. The big reason behind these limited plans: Cost. Insurers are betting that consumers will be willing to trade some choice and flexibility in order to get cheaper premiums. ()

* The television industry is anticipating an advertising bonanza related to the rollout of the federal health overhaul, with as much as $1 billion expected to be spent on ads by insurers alone, according to TV executives and a broadcasters' trade group. ()

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has taken a $1.3 billion stake in DuPont Co, said people familiar with the New York investment firm, and will push the venerable chemical maker to improve its long term growth prospects. ()

* A United Parcel Service Inc plane approaching the Birmingham, Alabama, airport crashed about a mile short of the runway early Wednesday, killing the pilot and co-pilot. ()

* Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman exited his stake in snack maker Mondelez International Inc in the second quarter and reduced his position in Matson Inc. Ackman has been under pressure recently, with his Herbalife Ltd and JC Penney bets working against him. ()

* Samsung Electronics Co is facing a lawsuit that alleges dangerous work conditions at its factory in Brazil. Federal prosecutors said that the company is subjecting employees to the risk of disease by repetitive activity and intense pace of work on the assembly line at its Manaus plant, which employs 6,000 workers producing electronics for Latin American markets. ()