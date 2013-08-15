Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawyers for American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc
spelled out the arguments they would use to defend their
proposed merger, one day after the Justice Department sued to
block the deal. The suit ignored several benefits the merger
would offer, including more flights to more destinations,
reduced airlines' costs, lower fares and better service, they
said. ()
* Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc on
Wednesday said it would cut 4,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its
workforce, despite reporting an 18 percent jump in profit in the
fourth quarter. Chief Executive John Chambers said the job cuts
were due to a disappointing economic recovery that is affecting
particular countries and product lines in different ways. ()
* Many of the new health insurance marketplaces will include
relatively few choices of doctors and hospitals. The big reason
behind these limited plans: Cost. Insurers are betting that
consumers will be willing to trade some choice and flexibility
in order to get cheaper premiums. ()
* The television industry is anticipating an advertising
bonanza related to the rollout of the federal health overhaul,
with as much as $1 billion expected to be spent on ads by
insurers alone, according to TV executives and a broadcasters'
trade group. ()
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP
has taken a $1.3 billion stake in DuPont Co, said people
familiar with the New York investment firm, and will push the
venerable chemical maker to improve its long term growth
prospects. ()
* A United Parcel Service Inc plane approaching the
Birmingham, Alabama, airport crashed about a mile short of the
runway early Wednesday, killing the pilot and co-pilot. ()
* Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman exited his
stake in snack maker Mondelez International Inc in the
second quarter and reduced his position in Matson Inc.
Ackman has been under pressure recently, with his Herbalife Ltd
and JC Penney bets working against him. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co is facing a lawsuit
that alleges dangerous work conditions at its factory in Brazil.
Federal prosecutors said that the company is subjecting
employees to the risk of disease by repetitive activity and
intense pace of work on the assembly line at its Manaus plant,
which employs 6,000 workers producing electronics for Latin
American markets. ()