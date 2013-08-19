Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Political allies of Vice President Joe Biden have
concluded that he can win the 2016 Democratic presidential
nomination, even if Hillary Clinton enters the contest, and are
considering steps he could take to prepare for a potential
candidacy. While Biden has made no decision about his future,
people familiar with his thinking say, he hasn't ruled out a bid
for the White House. ()
* Egypt's military-led government said it was "reviewing"
its strategic relationships with the United States and other
Western governments critical of its crackdown on Islamists,
deepening the divide between the Obama administration and Cairo.
()
* Petroleos Mexicanos, Mexico's state oil monopoly, will set
up a new company to explore and produce shale gas and deep-water
oil in the United States as part of an ambitious plan by its
rookie Chief Executive to turn around years of falling
production. ()
* A growing number of lawsuits and investigations could
force JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank, to
absorb $6.8 billion in future legal losses above its existing
reserves, according to a filing earlier this month. That amount
is greater than any other U.S. bank, according to an analysis
from Barclays Research, a unit of Barclays Plc. ()
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc employees in China are said to
have organized an all-expense-paid trip in May for a group of
doctors to tour the scenic river town of Guilin, one of China's
premier tourist destinations. The goal: Get Chinese doctors to
begin prescribing the company's Botox medication, according to
an anonymous tipster who alerted company executives. ()
* Indian potash buyers are demanding discounts for the price
of the key fertilizer ingredient as the Russian miner that shook
up the sector's cartel system last month ramps up production,
threatening to send prices tumbling. Uralkali said in late July
that it was pulling out of one of two sales partnerships that
together control two-thirds of the nearly $22 billion potash
market. ()
* At a closely watched trial scheduled to begin Monday in
federal court in its hometown of Indianapolis, Eli Lilly & Co
will defend a patent for its lung-cancer treatment
Alimta, which generated $2.6 billion in global sales last year.
Lilly's loss could clear the way for generics to enter the
market in 2017, when patent exclusivity expires for the basic
compound. ()
* Russia is moving to clamp down on imports from Ukraine if
its ex-Soviet neighbor signs a landmark free-trade and
political-association deal with the European Union, a senior
adviser to President Vladimir Putin said. ()
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange to come up with an ownership structure that would
allow the Chinese e-commerce company to list its shares while
enabling founder Jack Ma and his management team to maintain
control, people familiar with the talks said. ()