The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
* A U.S. investigation into Microsoft Corp's
relationships with business partners that allegedly bribed
foreign officials in return for contracts includes activity in
Russia and Pakistan, a sign that the probe is wider reaching
than previously known, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder and Chairman
Jack Ma will take a seat on the board of the operator of China's
most popular third-party smartphone Web browser, the most recent
attempt by the e-commerce company to appeal to China's growing
number of smartphone users. ()
* The arrest by Chinese authorities of two private corporate
investigators could indicate the latest effort by authorities to
limit public access to sensitive private records. Briton Peter
Humphrey and his American wife and business partner, Yu
Yingzeng, were arrested in recent days, according to a family
statement. They run investigations firm ChinaWhys Co and were
detained six weeks ago in Shanghai on suspicion of purchasing
private-identification information, the family said. ()
* Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said
the company is teaming up with six others to help bring Internet
access to more than four billion people who still don't have it.
The group, called internet.org, will attempt to aid emerging
economies by making Web access more affordable, use data more
efficiently and help business drive access to more users. ()
* Whole Foods Market Inc wants to shed its "whole
paycheck" reputation. The upscale grocer, known for its pricey
organic products, is increasingly emulating the discount tactics
used by traditional supermarkets. It is also moving beyond the
realm of grass-fed beef with more lower-priced items like frozen
meatballs and vacuum-packed fish fillets. ()
* Short sellers are facing their worst losses in at least a
decade, a Wall Street Journal analysis has found, as many of the
rising stocks they bet against have only continued to soar. That
has stung several high-profile hedge-fund managers, including
William Ackman and David Einhorn, who have placed prominent
short bets. ()