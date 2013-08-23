Aug 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The United States began refining its military options for
possible strikes in Syria, officials said, and initiated
diplomatic efforts to craft an international response to
allegations that Syria's government killed over 1,100 civilians
with chemical weapons. ()
* Canada's landlocked oil-sands producers have sought to
access markets beyond North America in recent years, a quest
that has taken on greater urgency as U.S. crude output booms.
But with few direct outlets overseas, some have started
considering Canadian crude exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast.()
* The Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on
online sales of electronic cigarettes, as part of a package of
regulations the agency is readying for the increasingly popular
devices, people familiar with the matter said. The FDA, which
warned in 2009 that e-cigarettes could pose health risks, has
been meeting with e-cigarette makers this week to hear their
views on its proposed regulations for the industry. ()
* A Goldman Sachs banker has been charged with raping
a 20-year-old woman while on vacation in the Hamptons,
authorities said Thursday. ()
* Federal prosecutors expanded their allegations against a
former SAC Capital Advisors LP trader at the center of one of
the most lucrative insider-trading schemes ever charged, saying
he spoke to a second doctor involved in an Alzheimer's drug
trial at the heart of the case. ()
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is completing a
road map it will use to develop rules aimed at taming the
practice of computer trading, which has led to market
disruptions such as Thursday's failure at Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
and the 2010 "flash crash" that sent markets plunging
in a matter of minutes. ()