Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rack up tens of
millions of dollars in losses for sending waves of erroneous
orders into the stock-options market last week, according to a
person familiar with the situation. ()
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Sunday it agreed to
sell a stake in a natural gas field off the coast of Mozambique
to a subsidiary of India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp for
$2.64 billion. ()
* More crude oil is moving around the U.S. on trucks, barges
and trains than at any point since the government began keeping
records in 1981, and it is a precursor to what may be a larger
change: the construction of more than $40 billion in oil
pipelines now under way or planned for the next few years,
according to energy adviser Wood Mackenzie. ()
* The top prosecutor in Manhattan is seeking to indict three
men for allegedly stealing valuable computer source code from an
automated trading firm, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* Central bankers around the world are bracing themselves
for more financial turbulence as the Federal Reserve prepares to
wind down its easy-money policies. Global markets have reeled
since May, when the Fed began signaling it could soon start
scaling back its $85 billion-per-month bond-buying program. ()
* North Sea oil and gas producers are preparing contingency
plans to continue operations after almost half their
helicopter-supply fleet was temporarily grounded following a
fatal crash on Friday. The region's three main helicopter
operators Sunday cancelled flights using the Eurocopter AS322L2
model, whose crash reawakened safety concerns across the
industry. ()