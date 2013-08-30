Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron lost a preliminary
vote on Syria, an early sign of the pushback Western governments
may face as they prepare to launch an attack. ()
* Obama administration presented its case for possible
military action against Syria, including evidence from an
intercepted phone call, as proof of a government
chemical-weapons attack. ()
* Major emerging market central banks are moving to raise
interest rates in an effort to stem an exodus of cash, in a
trend that threatens to intensify an economic slowdown across
the developing world. ()
* New technology by Loyal3 Holdings, a San Francisco
social-media firm and broker-dealer, marks the latest effort to
lure small investors into initial public offerings. Investors
who hold accounts at Loyal3 can indicate their interest in
buying between $100 and $2,500 of stock. They then receive a
number of shares based on how the offering is priced. ()
* Zurich Insurance Group Chairman Josef Ackermann,
one of Europe's best-known finance executives, resigned and
claimed he was partially being blamed for the apparent suicide
of the company's Chief Financial Officer Pierre Wauthier. ()
* In the worst selloff for many emerging markets since the
global financial crisis, China is standing out as an unlikely
star performer. China's largely state-controlled economy is
proving resilient to signs roiling markets from India to Brazil
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back easy-money
policies that have flooded the emerging world with cash in
recent years. ()
* Radio broadcaster Cumulus Media is close to
acquiring syndicator Dial Global, in a deal that is likely to
shake up the radio industry's landscape and Clear Channel's
dominance. People familiar with the proposed transaction said it
would be for $260 million in cash, part of which would be used
to pay off Dial's debt, so that Dial would be debt-free when it
came to Cumulus. ()
* S&P downgraded RadioShack's junk rated debt
another notch, adding pressure on the struggling electronics
retailer to shore up its finances. The ratings service dropped
RadioShack's corporate credit status to triple-C, which is eight
steps below investment grade, warning that the retailer could
default in less than a year unless its cash situation
improves.()
* Federal Reserve staffers violated in March the central
bank's rules for handling the minutes from policy meetings
before their public release, the central bank's inspector
general said in a report released Thursday. ()