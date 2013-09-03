Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Microsoft agreed to buy most of Nokia's
cellphone business in a $7.17 billion deal that will
see several Nokia executives move to Microsoft. ()
* Verizon Communications agreed to pay $130 billion
for Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their U.S. joint
venture, an enormous deal that gives Verizon full control of its
wireless operations after more than a decade of negotiations. ()
* Citigroup Inc has shed more than $6 billion in
private-equity and hedge fund assets in the past month,
according to people familiar with the transactions, in order to
comply with new regulations limiting banks' holdings of
"alternative" investments. ()
* CBS reached a deal with Time Warner Cable,
ending a month-long blackout of the network on the cable
operator's systems. ()
* Microsoft's directors aren't necessarily leaning toward a
visionary-style leader, said people familiar with the board's
thinking. Directors hope to select a CEO in about four to six
months, people familiar with board deliberations said. ()
* Some casino companies are revamping their
anti-money-laundering procedures after being put on notice by
the Justice Department that they need to comply with federal
reporting requirements, casino executives say. ()
* Limited supplies of new Impalas, Odysseys, Elantras and
Sentras mean bargains are harder to come even during clearance
sales when dealers typically cut prices to clear stocks of last
year's cars. ()