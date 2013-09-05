Sept 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Interest rates on mortgages for pricey homes have dropped
below those on smaller mortgages, an event that lending
executives say has never happened before. Borrowing rates for
so-called jumbo mortgages, which are too big for government
backing, historically have been set higher than rates on what
are known as conforming loans, which are backed by Fannie Mae
, Freddie Mac or government agencies. ()
* The U.S. auto industry has shifted into high gear with
new-car buyers snapping up vehicles last month at a pace not
seen since before the financial crisis. Low interest rates and
slow-but-steady job growth are encouraging consumers to trade in
cars and trucks that average about 11 years old, say auto
makers, which are adding production capacity and overnight
shifts to satisfy demand. ()
* Just ahead of a meeting Wednesday to discuss last month's
unprecedented three-hour trading outage, Nasdaq officials got
another unexpected jolt: The main data feed for Nasdaq Stock
Market-listed stocks went down again. While the hiccup was far
less severe than the Aug. 22 outage the latest issue with the
system again spotlighted exchanges' reliance on just a handful
of data feeds to disseminate securities prices and quotations.
()
* Bond investors could get their first taste of Verizon
Communications Inc's new debt to fund its $130 billion
wireless acquisition as early as next week, according to people
familiar with the matter. ()
* The Madison Square Garden Co said it was paying
$125 million to create a new joint venture with music mogul
Irving Azoff that would manage artists, own music-publishing
rights and dabble in marketing and television production. ()
* Beleaguered BlackBerry Ltd intends to run
a fast auction process that could be wrapped up by November,
according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Delta Air Lines Inc placed an order for 40 Airbus
jetliners in a deal valued at up to $5.6 billion at list prices,
a victory for the European plane maker because the airline has
mainly bought planes from rival Boeing Co in the past. ()
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is betting
consumers want to get soup from the same machine that brews
their morning joe. The company Wednesday announced a deal with
Campbell Soup Co to sell K-Cups for Green Mountain's
Keurig machines that will brew a cup of chicken broth. ()
* Ministry of Sound Group Ltd, a U.K. record label, is suing
Spotify AB for using playlists from some of its dance music
compilation albums, posing new questions for online streaming
services as they look to gain a bigger role in the music
industry. ()