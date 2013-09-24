Sept 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BlackBerry struck a preliminary deal in which a
group led by a former board member would take the company
private for about $4.7 billion after an effort to stay
competitive in the smartphone market failed. ()
* Chrysler Group filed for an initial public offering, a
move forced by the failure of the auto maker's Italian majority
owner and its main union to agree on the company's value.()
* Two former traders at JPMorgan Chase accused of
overstating the value of their group's positions are pointing
the finger at Bruno Iksil, the so-called London whale, claiming
that Iksil was the one responsible for valuing the group's
positions, not the two men, according to people close to the
matter. ()
* The end of the refinancing boom continues to shake up the
U.S. banking sector, as Citigroup Inc said Monday it laid
off 1,000 workers in its mortgage business. Citi is the latest
bank to cut back on its mortgage workforce in the wake of rising
interest rates, which have curbed consumer interest in
purchasing new homes and refinancing mortgages. ()
* Five years after the financial crisis, 113 small to
midsize U.S. banks still owe taxpayers about $2.7 billion,
turning what was supposed to be a short-term government lifeline
into a long-term source of capital. ()
* Lenders to LightSquared Inc on Monday questioned the
selection of an independent director to help oversee a sale of
the wireless telecom company. The lenders claim the director,
Donna Alderman, isn't independent because she previously sparred
with Dish Network Corp, which is offering $2.22 billion
for LightSquared. ()
* Air France KLM's board discussed whether to
increase the airline's stake in struggling Alitalia or to bail
out but said it wanted more information from the Italian
carrier. ()
* Activision Blizzard and parent Vivendi
filed an emergency appeal of a ruling that blocked Vivendi's
$8.2 billion sale of most of its controlling stake in the
videogame maker. ()
* Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its
Surface tablets in New York on Monday, tweaking them with faster
speeds and better battery life. ()