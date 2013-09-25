Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama argued the U.S. case before world
leaders for resolving the Middle East's deepest conflicts, but
faced pushback from Iran. ()
* U.S. prosecutors proposed settling a criminal
insider-trading case against SAC Capital Advisors for $1.5
billion to $2 billion. ()
* JPMorgan Chase has offered to pay about $3 billion
as it seeks to settle criminal and civil investigations by
federal and state prosecutors into its
mortgage-backed-securities activities. ()
* Applied Materials agreed to acquire Tokyo
Electron to create the largest provider of chip
manufacturing equipment. The deal to combine two of the
semiconductor industry's biggest suppliers is the latest sign of
technical and financial pressures confronting the electronics
industry. ()
* A former UBS executive, now at Bank of America
, is facing criticism for a testimony he gave to a UK
Parliament committee about the Libor-rigging scandal. ()
* American International Group Inc's Chief Executive
Robert Benmosche sparked a fresh outcry on Tuesday when social
media lighted up regarding his comments in a recent interview.
In the interview, Benmosche compared the outrage about banker
pay during the financial crisis to inflammatory rhetoric from
the civil-rights era. ()
* New York Life Investments agreed to pay 380 million euros
($512 million) to buy Dexia SA's asset-management
unit, the latest asset sale by the Franco-Belgian lender that
has been raising funds to repay government bailout money. ()
* China took a 12.5 percent stake in Russia's Uralkali
, moving to secure supplies of potash and casting doubt
on whether a global pricing cartel for the fertilizer ingredient
could be revived. ()
* General Motors said it issued $4.5 billion in a
private debt offering, its first major placement since emerging
from bankruptcy protection. ()
* The latest iPhones that launched last week aren't expected
to officially go in sale in Russia before December, creating a
gray market of imported phones that undermines future sales by
local carriers and pressures Apple's market share in
the country. ()