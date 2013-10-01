Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the
* Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures has a new
financial partner that will help fund most of its movie
production for several years. The entity, RatPac-Dune
Entertainment LLC, will pour $450 million into as many as 75
movies over four to five years, with a few high-profile
exceptions. ()
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co shareholders approved a
$2.5 billion sale of the Ohio company to Apollo Tyres Ltd
on Monday, clearing the way for what could become the
largest U.S. acquisition by an Indian industrial firm. ()
* Yahoo Inc has agreed to pay unspecified damages
and legal costs to settle a lawsuit filed by Singapore Press
Holdings Ltd over copyright infringement, the two
companies said Monday. ()
* Chevron Corp moved Monday to avoid a jury trial in
its suit against a lawyer it accuses of fraud in a high-stakes
legal battle over pollution in Ecuador's jungles. The firm said
that if a federal judge tries the case, it will drop its claims
for monetary damages against Steven Donziger, a lawyer who sued
Chevron on behalf of an Ecuadorian plaintiff. ()
* U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co LP is making its
biggest ever bet on China, with an agreement to take a 10
percent stake in Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, to gain
exposure to China's home appliances market. ()
* Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC is
selling its thrombosis brands, together with the Notre-Dame de
Bondeville manufacturing site in France, to South Africa-based
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd for 700 million
pounds($1.13 billion). ()
* IKEA, already a major purchaser of renewable-energy
equipment to power its own facilities, plans to sell solar
panels to customers at 17 stores in the U.K. as the world's
biggest furniture retailer tries to meet a growing customer
demand for sustainable products. ()
* A trust representing "old" General Motors Co unsecured
creditors agreed to stop trying to reclaim funds that GM had
paid to a group of hedge funds, among them Paul Singer's Elliott
Management and John Paulson's Paulson Partners, in return for
the hedge funds reducing their claims against the trust. ()