Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama held talks with House Republicans on a GOP
proposal to extend the nation's borrowing authority for six
weeks, marking a new opening in the stalemate. Until now, Obama
had refused to negotiate until the government was reopened and
the debt ceiling raised. Republicans, in turn, said those steps
must be paired with a deficit-reduction plan and changes to the
2010 health care law that they knew Obama wouldn't accept.()
* China is overtaking the United States as a buyer of Middle
East oil, adding fuel to diplomatic tension between the nations
over security in the region. ()
* Federal officials are discussing changes to how the
government releases sensitive economic data, seeking to bring
the system in line with fast-moving financial markets. ()
* A Tesoro Logistics crude pipeline spilled about
20,000 barrels of oil in a rural field in northwest North
Dakota, in what appears to be the largest spill in the Bakken
shale formation to date. ()
* Clothing exports from Bangladesh soared over the summer
because global retailers expanded orders despite a string of
deadly industrial accidents. ()
* Auction house Christie's is branching out to attract less
wealthy customers, while Sotheby's has targeted
millionaires. The differences also show up in Sotheby's lagging
sales. The divergent results have prompted investors and
collectors to look more closely at the auctioneers' game plans.
()
* BlackBerry Ltd co-founder Mike Lazaridis has hired
bankers to explore a joint bid for the smartphone company that
forced him out as co-chief executive less than two years ago. ()
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has led a $206
million investment in a rival to Amazon.com Inc one of
its biggest U.S. moves as the Chinese e-commerce giant considers
an initial public offering here. ()
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plans to
reduce its global workforce by 10 percent, or 5,000 employees,
underscoring growing competitive pressures in the generic-drug
industry. ()