Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Johnson & Johnson and Amazon.com Inc are clashing over complaints that Amazon isn't doing enough to prevent people from selling damaged or expired J&J products-Tylenol painkillers and Rogaine baldness treatments, among others-on its website. ()

* A political stalemate could persuade Office Depot to move more than 2,000 jobs out of Illinois as lawmakers grouse about the growing number of companies seeking special tax treatment. ()

* JPMorgan and Credit Suisse are considering blocking employees from computer chat rooms that have become pervasive tools of the modern trading floor, but which face mounting scrutiny from regulators. ()

* The second film in the God of Thunder franchise from Walt Disney's Marvel Studios grossed $86.1 million in North America following a huge international haul. ()

* Sony and Microsoft are preparing for one of the biggest holiday battles in years, as the companies overhaul their videogame consoles. But software could be a decisive weapon this time. ()

* The EU and the United States open a second round of trade talks Monday. The biggest economic gains are expected to come from chipping away at trade barriers, but the two sides have different approaches to regulation. ()

* The Washington state legislature completed passage of key elements of an incentive package Saturday aimed at guaranteeing Boeing will locate manufacturing work for its 777X jetliner in Puget Sound. ()

* The U.S. government has been fighting to try to seize a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper it says is secretly owned by the Iranian government. After the U.S. won a ruling, a court monitor has signed a long-term lease for the retail space to a venture including one of the city's top landlords. ()

* Luxury-car brand Mercedes-Benz, facing stagnant sales in Europe and troubles in China, is doubling down on expansion in the United States as part of its plan to overtake rivals BMW AG and Volkswagen AG's Audi in global luxury sales. ()

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co isn't yet entitled to an order forcing India's Apollo Tyres Ltd to close its takeover of the Ohio-based tire maker at the agreed-on $2.2 billion price, a Delaware judge said over the weekend. ()