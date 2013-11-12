Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Initial reports suggest that fewer than 50,000 people
successfully navigated the troubled federal health-care website
to enroll in private health-insurance plans as of last week, two
people familiar with the matter said. ()
* America's jobs recovery is proceeding on two separate
tracks - a pattern that is persisting far longer than after past
economic rebounds and lately has been growing worse. Despite
three years of steady job gains, and four years of economic
growth, many Americans have yet to experience much that could be
described as a recovery. That sort of pattern isn't unusual in
the aftermath of a recession, but it usually eases as growth
picks up steam. ()
* Hedge funds are making a large bet on municipal debt,
bringing aggressive tactics to a $3.7 trillion market long known
as humdrum. ()
* Freddie Mac and Bank of America are in
settlement talks to resolve disputes over more than $1.4 billion
in faulty mortgages Freddie has said Bank of America should have
to take back. ()
* Federal prosecutors and the SEC's internal watchdog
recently probed the personal financial holdings of some SEC
employees in New York, a move that could again shine a spotlight
on the agency's internal compliance efforts. ()
* Just a handful of companies have taken goodwill
write-downs this year on past acquisitions that have soured.
Last year U.S. companies slashed the value of their past
acquisitions by $51 billion because the deals didn't pan out as
expected, according to a study set for release Tuesday. That was
the highest yearly total for such write-downs since the
financial crisis. ()
* Sotheby's said its third-quarter loss narrowed as
the auction house logged an increase in private sale commissions
and auction commission revenue. ()
* Target has come up with an answer to Amazon.com
. Copy it. The discount chain's latest online offerings
have a distinct Amazon feel-from recurring deliveries for
diapers to on-demand streaming video. ()
* Google said it will begin allowing Nielsen to
measure audiences for ads on its YouTube website, a decision
that could give ad buyers more confidence to shift dollars to
online video. ()