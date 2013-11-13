China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* New guidelines for reducing cholesterol and heart-attack risks mark the biggest shift in cardiovascular-disease prevention in nearly three decades. The change could more than double the number of Americans who qualify for treatment with the cholesterol-cutting drugs known as statins. ()
* China's Communist Party plans to establish a new state security committee that analysts say will cement President Xi Jinping's hold on the military, domestic security and foreign policy. ()
* AMR Corp and US Airways Group reached an antitrust settlement with the U.S. government to allow their $17 billion merger to proceed with only limited concessions, paving the way for a new global airline colossus. ()
* Microsoft is abandoning major elements of its controversial "stack ranking" employee review and compensation system, the latest blow against a once-popular management technique. ()
* Starbucks was ordered to pay nearly $2.8 billion for backing out of a partnership with Kraft Foods to distribute packaged coffee to grocery stores. ()
* President Barack Obama tapped senior Treasury Department official Timothy Massad to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, setting up a tight deadline to avoid a commission hobbled by vacancies. ()
* Boeing's unionized workers were set to vote Wednesday on a contract that could have a far-reaching impact on relations between America's biggest exporter and organized labor. ()
* Francis Bacon's "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" just became the most expensive work at auction when it sold for $142.4 million at Christie's in New York. Christie's in New York made auction history Tuesday when it sold well over half a billion dollars worth of contemporary art in less time than it takes to watch a football game. ()
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)