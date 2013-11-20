Nov 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama, in an interview, said he would accept a piecemeal approach to revamping the immigration system, a shift from calls for comprehensive reform. ()

* The discovery of a 2006 meeting in which JPMorgan executives decided to continue selling shoddy mortgage securities despite red flags led to the biggest settlement between the government and a U.S. company. ()

* Two top regulators are raising new-and late-objections to the Volcker rule, arguing it is too soft on banks and threatening to further delay its implementation beyond the year-end deadline set by the Obama administration. ()

* Devon Energy is nearing a deal to buy GeoSouthern Energy for approximately $6 billion. ()

* Johnson & agreed to pay at least $2.5 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits filed by patients who alleged they were injured by the company's artificial hips. ()

* A Senate committee chairman released a sweeping proposal to overhaul the U.S. system for taxing corporations' overseas profits, aiming to improve American firms' global competitiveness while reducing their ability to dodge taxes offshore. ()

* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that short-term interest rates may stay low "well after" the jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent, the latest effort by the central bank to assure markets that rates will remain low. ()

* Banks including Barclays Plc that are enmeshed in the global investigation into potential manipulation of foreign-exchange markets are looking into the possible roles played by their salespeople, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Top officials of the federal agency that regulates vehicle safety said Tuesday they support efforts by auto makers and digital technology companies to develop cars that can drive themselves, but cautioned it will be years before regulators are comfortable allowing fully autonomous vehicles on the road. ()